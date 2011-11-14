Nov 14 (Reuters) -
CHODAI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 7.92 10.10 9.00
4.00 (-21.6 pct) (+5.8 pct)
(+13.7%) (+23.9%)
Operating loss 792 mln prft 323 mln
Recurring loss 868 mln prft 300 mln
prft 300 mln prft 20 mln
Net loss 758 mln prft 277 mln prft 100 mln
loss 10 mln
EPS loss Y83.72 prft Y30.62 prft Y11.04
loss Y1.10
Annual div Y2.00 Y6.00 Y4.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y2.00
Y6.00 Y4.00
NOTE - Chodai Co Ltd is a construction consulting firm.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
