CHODAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.92 10.10 9.00

4.00 (-21.6 pct) (+5.8 pct)

(+13.7%) (+23.9%) Operating loss 792 mln prft 323 mln

Recurring loss 868 mln prft 300 mln prft 300 mln prft 20 mln Net loss 758 mln prft 277 mln prft 100 mln loss 10 mln EPS loss Y83.72 prft Y30.62 prft Y11.04

loss Y1.10 Annual div Y2.00 Y6.00 Y4.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y2.00 Y6.00 Y4.00

NOTE - Chodai Co Ltd is a construction consulting firm.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

