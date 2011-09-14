Sept 14 (Reuters) -

PLANET INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.62 2.54 2.68

1.32 (+3.1 pct) (+2.2 pct)

(+2.1%) (+0.2%) Operating 616 mln 534 mln 640 mln

310 mln

(+15.2 pct) (+11.9 pct) (+3.9%)

(-4.1%) Recurring 621 mln 541 mln 650 mln

310 mln

(+14.7 pct) (+20.2 pct) (+4.6%)

(-3.9%) Net 333 mln 307 mln 365 mln

180 mln

(+8.4 pct) (+29.6 pct) (+9.5%)

(+3.2%) EPS Y50.27 Y46.37 Y55.04

Y27.14 Shares 7 mln 7 mln

Annual div Y28.00 Y27.00

Y28.00 -Q2 div Y12.00 Y11.00 Y14.00 -Q4 div Y16.00 Y16.00 Y14.00

NOTE - Planet Inc provides services related to exectric data-exchange systems that connect retailers and wholesalers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

