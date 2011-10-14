Oct 14 (Reuters) -

ASAHI KAGAKU KOGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 6.18 5.25 6.50

3.30 (+17.8 pct) (+6.6 pct)

(+5.1%) (+7.1%) Operating 393 mln 372 mln 420 mln

210 mln

(+5.8 pct) (+61.3 pct) (+6.9%)

(-13.6%) Recurring 384 mln 376 mln 400 mln

200 mln

(+2.1 pct) (+69.4 pct) (+4.2%)

(-15.3%) Net 324 mln 263 mln 280 mln

140 mln

(+23.2 pct) (+34.9 pct) (-13.6%)

(-29.6%) EPS Y88.03 Y70.19 Y76.04

Y38.02 Annual div Y18.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

Y4.00 -Q4 div Y14.00 Y11.00 Y11.00

NOTE - Asahi Kagaku Kogyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of industrial-use plastic products and construction materials.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7928.TK1.