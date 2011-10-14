UPDATE 1-Emerson Electric beats profit estimates, raises forecast
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
ASAHI KAGAKU KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 6.18 5.25 6.50
3.30 (+17.8 pct) (+6.6 pct)
(+5.1%) (+7.1%) Operating 393 mln 372 mln 420 mln
210 mln
(+5.8 pct) (+61.3 pct) (+6.9%)
(-13.6%) Recurring 384 mln 376 mln 400 mln
200 mln
(+2.1 pct) (+69.4 pct) (+4.2%)
(-15.3%) Net 324 mln 263 mln 280 mln
140 mln
(+23.2 pct) (+34.9 pct) (-13.6%)
(-29.6%) EPS Y88.03 Y70.19 Y76.04
Y38.02 Annual div Y18.00 Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
Y4.00 -Q4 div Y14.00 Y11.00 Y11.00
NOTE - Asahi Kagaku Kogyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of industrial-use plastic products and construction materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7928.TK1.
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.
Feb 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the Canadian carrier flew more passengers.