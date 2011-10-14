Oct 14 (Reuters) -

ASAHI EITO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.51 2.22 3.26

(+12.8 pct) (-17.5 pct) Operating prft 89 mln loss 86 mln prft 102 mln Recurring prft 85 mln loss 89 mln prft 100 mln Net 79 mln 69 mln 92 mln

(+14.4 pct) EPS Y5.30 Y4.67 Y6.16

NOTE - Asahi Eito Co Ltd is a medium-scale maker of sanitary ceramic ware.

