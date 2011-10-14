Oct 14 (Reuters) -
ASAHI EITO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.51 2.22 3.26
(+12.8 pct) (-17.5 pct)
Operating prft 89 mln loss 86 mln prft 102 mln
Recurring prft 85 mln loss 89 mln prft 100 mln
Net 79 mln 69 mln 92 mln
(+14.4 pct)
EPS Y5.30 Y4.67 Y6.16
NOTE - Asahi Eito Co Ltd is a medium-scale maker of
sanitary ceramic ware.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
