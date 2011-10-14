Oct 14 (Reuters) -

PROPERST CO., LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

604 mln 1.92 6.67 Operating

loss 52 mln prft 175 mln prft 617 mln Recurring loss 83 mln prft 123 mln prft 502 mln Net loss 83 mln prft 122 mln prft 501 mln EPS loss Y316.09 prft Y55.97 prft Y717.23

NOTE - Properst Co., Ltd. is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

