Oct 14 (Reuters) -

CONNECT HOLDINGS CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 893 mln 3.18 1.25 Operating loss 353 mln prft 39 mln loss 122 mln Recurring loss 423 mln prft 75 mln loss 104 mln Net loss 438 mln prft 70 mln loss 102 mln EPS loss Y15.67 prft Y1.48 loss Y2.16 Annual div nil nil -Q2 div nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Connect Holdings Corp is the full company name.

