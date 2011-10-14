Oct 14 (Reuters) -

AKATSUKI EAZIMA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 6.10 6.49 6.50

2.90 (-6.0 pct) (-1.5 pct)

(+6.5%) (-2.4%) Operating 221 mln 286 mln 200 mln

60 mln

(-22.5 pct) (+124.3 pct) (-9.9%)

(-45.3%) Recurring 211 mln 255 mln 180 mln

50 mln

(-17.4 pct) (+135.5 pct) (-14.8%)

(-56.3%) Net 138 mln 228 mln 110 mln

30 mln

(-39.5 pct) (-20.5%)

(-67.9%) EPS Y12.68 Y20.97 Y10.08

Y2.75 Shares 11 mln 11 mln

Annual div Y3.00 Y3.00

Y3.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y3.00 Y3.00 Y3.00

NOTE - Akatsuki Eazima Co Ltd is a leading plant builder.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1997.TK1.