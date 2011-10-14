BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial announces daily average revenue trades for Jan
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - for January 2017, company reports DARTS of 201,464, an eight percent increase from December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
SAMTY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
10.56 10.12 14.50
(+4.3 pct) (-22.5 pct) Operating 2.18 2.69 3.00
(-18.9 pct) (+49.5 pct) Recurring 1.00 1.35 1.40
(-25.4 pct) (+173.2 pct) Net
585 mln 1.17 1.20
(-49.8 pct) (+10.9 pct) EPS
Y3,771.14 Y8,751.03 Y8,679.68 Diluted EPS Y3,716.28 Y8,748.52
NOTE - Samty Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3244.TK1.
MILAN, Feb 7 Italy's banking industry rescue fund Atlante expects the European Central Bank to approve a merger between ailing Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, likely requesting state support to ensure the plan's success.