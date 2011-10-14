Oct 14 (Reuters) -

SAMTY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

10.56 10.12 14.50

(+4.3 pct) (-22.5 pct) Operating 2.18 2.69 3.00

(-18.9 pct) (+49.5 pct) Recurring 1.00 1.35 1.40

(-25.4 pct) (+173.2 pct) Net

585 mln 1.17 1.20

(-49.8 pct) (+10.9 pct) EPS

Y3,771.14 Y8,751.03 Y8,679.68 Diluted EPS Y3,716.28 Y8,748.52

NOTE - Samty Co Ltd is the full company name.

