Nov 14 (Reuters) -
NIHON NOHYAKU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 40.45 40.39 39.50
23.10 (+0.1 pct) (+6.0 pct)
(-2.3%) (+3.4%)
Operating 3.54 3.18 2.60
2.70 (+11.3 pct) (-6.5 pct)
(-26.5%) (+0.7%)
Recurring 3.33 2.95 2.60
2.70 (+12.9 pct) (-7.9 pct)
(-22.0%) (+4.1%)
Net 2.18 1.61 1.60
1.70 (+35.4 pct) (-3.0 pct)
(-26.5%) (+7.3%)
EPS Y32.52 Y24.01 Y23.89
Y25.39
Annual div Y9.00 Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q2 div Y4.50 Y4.50
Y4.50 -Q4 div Y4.50
Y4.50 Y4.50
NOTE - Nihon Nohyaku Co Ltd is a specialist maker of
agrochemicals.
