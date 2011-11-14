Nov 14 (Reuters) -
MAMMY MART CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Revenues 82.88 82.48 80.90
40.25 (+0.5 pct) (-0.9 pct)
(-2.4%) (-8.1%)
Operating 1.84 1.53 1.90
1.18 (+20.7 pct) (+1.9 pct)
(+3.2%) (-5.5%)
Recurring 2.26 1.86 2.20
1.33 (+21.8 pct) (+0.7 pct)
(-2.7%) (-8.4%)
Net 1.20 713 mln 1.15
700 mln
(+68.2 pct) (-13.5 pct) (-4.2%)
(+0.1%)
EPS Y111.14 Y66.06 Y106.53
Y64.84
Annual div Y17.00 Y17.00 Y17.00
-Q2 div Y8.50 Y8.50
Y8.50 -Q4 div Y8.50
Y8.50 Y8.50
NOTE - Mammy Mart Corp operates a supermarket chain.
