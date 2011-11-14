Nov 14 (Reuters) -

DALTON CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.20 14.06 14.90

9.18 (+0.9 pct) (+2.8 pct)

(+5.0%) (+15.6%) Operating 200 mln 292 mln 321 mln

700 mln

(-31.5 pct) (+60.5%)

(+133.3%) Recurring 93 mln 172 mln 234 mln

658 mln

(-45.7 pct) (+251.6%)

(+165.3%) Net 296 mln 155 mln 200 mln

641 mln

(+89.9 pct) (-32.4%)

(+149.4%) EPS Y24.26 Y18.18 Y16.39

Y52.54 Annual div nil nil nil

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div nil

nil nil

NOTE - Dalton Corp sells research equipment, educational materials to companies and municipalities.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

