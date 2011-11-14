BRIEF-E-Credible to pay annual dividend as 530 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 530 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
DALTON CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.20 14.06 14.90
9.18 (+0.9 pct) (+2.8 pct)
(+5.0%) (+15.6%) Operating 200 mln 292 mln 321 mln
700 mln
(-31.5 pct) (+60.5%)
(+133.3%) Recurring 93 mln 172 mln 234 mln
658 mln
(-45.7 pct) (+251.6%)
(+165.3%) Net 296 mln 155 mln 200 mln
641 mln
(+89.9 pct) (-32.4%)
(+149.4%) EPS Y24.26 Y18.18 Y16.39
Y52.54 Annual div nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div nil
nil nil
NOTE - Dalton Corp sells research equipment, educational materials to companies and municipalities.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7432.TK1.
