BRIEF-China XD Plastics announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - offer for us$5.21 per share of common stock in cash
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
NICHIRIN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 33.40 34.50 Operating 750 mln 900 mln Recurring 680 mln 1.00 Net
60 mln 450 mln
NOTE - Nichirin Co Ltd is a major maker of automotive hoses. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5184.TK1.
* Decided to embark on a restructuring plan to consolidate its wheel manufacturing operations in its Shanghai Factory into its Suzhou Factory
* Through unit entered into strategic partnership agreement with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co