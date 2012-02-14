Feb 14 (Reuters) -

NICHIRIN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 33.40 34.50 Operating 750 mln 900 mln Recurring 680 mln 1.00 Net

60 mln 450 mln

NOTE - Nichirin Co Ltd is a major maker of automotive hoses. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5184.TK1.