Oct 14 (Reuters) -

ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.73 7.11 16.30 (+79.0 pct) (-53.9 pct) (+27.7%) Operating 315 mln 685 mln 1.00

(-54.0 pct) (+41.9 pct) (-26.0%) Recurring 317 mln 1.06 700 mln (-70.1 pct) (+695.2 pct) (-56.7%) Net

1.29 2.34 1.30

(-44.8 pct) (+100.2 pct) (+109.5%) EPS Y557.89 Y1,316.00 Y566.63 EPS

Y1,002.09 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Ichigo Group Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in securitisation of real estates and management of real estate investment funds.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2337.TK1.