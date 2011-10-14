Oct 14 (Reuters) -
ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.73
7.11 16.30
(+79.0 pct) (-53.9 pct) (+27.7%)
Operating 315 mln 685 mln 1.00
(-54.0 pct) (+41.9 pct)
(-26.0%) Recurring 317 mln
1.06 700 mln
(-70.1 pct) (+695.2 pct) (-56.7%) Net
1.29 2.34 1.30
(-44.8 pct) (+100.2 pct)
(+109.5%) EPS Y557.89
Y1,316.00 Y566.63 EPS
Y1,002.09 Annual
div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Ichigo Group Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in
securitisation of real estates and management of real estate
investment funds.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
