APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.63 2.05 2.45
(-20.5 pct)
Operating 31 mln 149 mln 90 mln
(-78.8 pct)
Recurring 35 mln 153 mln 95 mln
(-76.9 pct)
Net 27 mln 139 mln 75 mln
(-80.1 pct)
EPS Y969.56 Y4,876.23 Y2,626.60
NOTE - Applied Technology Co Ltd sells digital map systems
and offers computer-related services for manufacturing
companies.
