Russia says it bombed Islamic State targets near Syria's Raqqa
MOSCOW, Feb 17 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that long-range bombers had fired a series of cruise missiles at Islamic State targets around the Syrian city of Raqqa.
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
MISONOZA THEATRICAL CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.00 4.00 Operating loss 290 mln prft 80 mln Recurring loss 370 mln loss 7 mln Net loss 390 mln loss 35 mln
NOTE - Misonoza Theatrical Corp is a long-established theatre group. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9664.TK1.
MOSCOW, Feb 17 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that long-range bombers had fired a series of cruise missiles at Islamic State targets around the Syrian city of Raqqa.
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast equipment sales to rise for the first time in three years, partly driven by improving economic conditions in Brazil and Argentina.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 17 U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary, in his debut trip to Europe, warned of an "arc of instability" on Europe's periphery and called on NATO allies to contribute their fair share to their collective defence.