Oct 14 (Reuters) -

YAMATO INTERNATIONAL INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 22.57 16.56 24.50

12.90

(+8.6%) (+8.2%) Operating 1.22 879 mln

Recurring 1.31 946 mln 1.96 1.21

(+49.1%) (+21.3%) Net 675 mln 495 mln 1.10

680 mln

(+62.7%)

(+32.8%) EPS Y31.72 Y23.25 Y51.61

Y31.91 Annual div Y16.00 Y11.00 Y18.00

-Q2 div Y8.00

Y9.00 -Q4 div Y8.00 Y11.00 Y9.00

NOTE - Yamato International Inc is a wholesaler of fashion wear.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8127.TK1.