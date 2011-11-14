Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SAKURADA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.29
2.78 6.20
(-17.5 pct) (-45.0 pct) (+13.8%)
Operating loss 235 mln loss 439 mln loss 350 mln
Recurring loss 246 mln loss 516 mln
loss 390 mln Net loss 216 mln loss
1.27 loss 740 mln EPS loss
Y1.25 loss Y7.36 loss Y4.28 Shares
173 mln 173 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Sakurada Co Ltd is a maker of steel structures,
including bridges.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
