SAKURADA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.29 2.78 6.20 (-17.5 pct) (-45.0 pct) (+13.8%) Operating loss 235 mln loss 439 mln loss 350 mln

Recurring loss 246 mln loss 516 mln loss 390 mln Net loss 216 mln loss 1.27 loss 740 mln EPS loss Y1.25 loss Y7.36 loss Y4.28 Shares

173 mln 173 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Sakurada Co Ltd is a maker of steel structures, including bridges.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

