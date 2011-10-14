Oct 14 (Reuters) -

SOCKETS INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.09 1.08 Recurring 100 mln 70 mln Net 53 mln 35 mln

NOTE - Sockets Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3634.TK1.