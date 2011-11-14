Nov 14 (Reuters) -

SUGITA ACE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.95 15.98 39.80 (+12.3 pct) (-5.4 pct) (+6.3%) Operating loss 22 mln loss 206 mln prft 295 mln (+13.0%) Recurring prft 25 mln loss 189 mln prft 372 mln

(+18.1%) Net

prft 9 mln loss 66 mln prft 188 mln

(-39.9%)

EPS prft Y1.70 loss Y12.38 prft Y35.03 Shares 5 mln

5 mln Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Sugita Ace Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

