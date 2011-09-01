Sept 1 (Reuters) -
ITO EN LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010
Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 102.79
97.08 191.30 360.00
(+5.9 pct) (+8.2 pct)
Operating 6.74 5.95 11.10
18.00 (+13.2 pct) (+46.4 pct)
Recurring 6.33
5.50 10.70 17.00
(+15.1 pct) (+41.6 pct) Net
3.38 2.65 5.20
8.00 (+27.6 pct) (+35.6 pct)
EPS Y27.40
Y21.41 Y40.68 Y61.95
Diluted EPS Y27.32 Y21.34
NOTE - Ito En Ltd is a maker of green-tea products and
drinks.
