Sept 14 (Reuters) -
TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 15, 2011 Aug 15, 2010
Nov 15, 2011 May 15, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 82.10
77.03 155.84 313.82
(+6.6 pct) (+8.8 pct)
Operating 5.82 4.33 8.56
16.55 (+34.5 pct) (+23.3 pct)
Recurring 6.03
4.50 8.92 17.31
(+33.9 pct) (+23.2 pct) Net
3.44 2.40 4.63
8.92 (+43.6 pct) (+24.3 pct)
EPS Y145.33
Y101.24 Y195.34 Y376.37
Diluted EPS Y144.83 Y101.09
NOTE - Tsuruha Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3391.TK1.