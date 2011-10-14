Oct 14 (Reuters) -

ASAHI KAGAKU KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.29 3.56 3.50

1.80 (-7.7 pct) (+6.5 pct)

(+6.5%) (+1.6%) Operating 110 mln 153 mln 120 mln

65 mln

(-28.1 pct) (+9.1%)

(-30.1%) Recurring 215 mln 222 mln 210 mln

110 mln

(-3.0 pct) (+222.2 pct) (-2.3%)

(-22.0%) Net 208 mln 141 mln 140 mln

70 mln

(+47.7 pct) (+123.3 pct) (-32.7%)

(-47.4%) EPS Y56.63 Y37.66 Y38.02

Y19.01 Annual div Y18.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

Y4.00 -Q4 div Y14.00 Y11.00 Y11.00

NOTE - Asahi Kagaku Kogyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of industrial-use plastic products and construction materials.

NOTE - Asahi Kagaku Kogyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of industrial-use plastic products and construction materials.

