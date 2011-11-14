UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
HURXLEY CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 27.65 30.00 56.95 (-7.8 pct) (-12.8 pct) (-3.8%) Operating 427 mln 88 mln 1.36
(+386.2 pct) (+282.0%) Recurring 687 mln 364 mln 1.68 (+88.8 pct) (+128.5%) Net
307 mln 35 mln 940 mln
(+762.6 pct) (+56.5%) EPS Y30.79 Y3.57 Y94.13 Annual div
Y28.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div Y14.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y14.00
NOTE - Hurxley Corp operates shops for boxed meals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7561.TK1.
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.