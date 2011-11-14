Nov 14 (Reuters) -

THE DAI-ICHI MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE CO

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.25 trln 2.09 trln 3.83 trln (+7.4 pct) (-11.2%) Recurring 76.12 106.22 178.00

(-28.3 pct) (+125.6%) Net 6.16 34.16 32.00 (-82.0 pct) (+88.9%) EPS

Y624.22 Y3,415.74 Y3,245.25

Annual div Y1,600.00 Y1,600.00 -Q2 div nil

-Q4 div Y1,600.00 Y1,600.00

NOTE - The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Co is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

