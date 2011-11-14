Nov 14 (Reuters) -

G. NETWORKS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.53 3.50 7.83 (+0.8 pct) (-6.9 pct) (+6.6%) Operating 26 mln 14 mln 244 mln

(+90.9 pct) (+26.4%) Recurring 19 mln 25 mln 220 mln (-21.7 pct) (+74.0 pct) (+0.3%) Net

loss 29 mln loss 118 mln prft 166 mln EPS loss Y1.24 loss Y5.04 prft Y7.04

Shares 24 mln 24 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - G. Networks Co Ltd is a restaurant chain operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

