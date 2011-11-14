Nov 14 (Reuters) -

HOKUHOKU FINANCIAL GROUP INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 1.10 1.18 (-6.3 pct) (-35.9 pct) Operating 848 mln 823 mln

(+3.1 pct) (-45.3 pct)

Recurring 809 mln 808 mln (+0.2 pct) (-44.6 pct) Net

808 mln 764 mln

(+5.8 pct) (-93.3 pct)

EPS nil loss Y0.02 Annual div

Y3.75 Y3.75 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.75

Y3.75

NOTE - Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc was formed September 2003 by taking over shares in Hokuriku Bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8377.TK1.