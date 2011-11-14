BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
HOKUHOKU FINANCIAL GROUP INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 1.10 1.18 (-6.3 pct) (-35.9 pct) Operating 848 mln 823 mln
(+3.1 pct) (-45.3 pct)
Recurring 809 mln 808 mln (+0.2 pct) (-44.6 pct) Net
808 mln 764 mln
(+5.8 pct) (-93.3 pct)
EPS nil loss Y0.02 Annual div
Y3.75 Y3.75 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.75
Y3.75
NOTE - Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc was formed September 2003 by taking over shares in Hokuriku Bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8377.TK1.
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.