Nov 14 (Reuters) -

YAMAURA CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 15.58 17.06 15.00

7.00 (-8.7 pct) (-3.2 pct)

(-3.7%) (-35.1%) Operating 367 mln 550 mln

(-33.3 pct) (+6.7 pct)

Recurring 571 mln 684 mln 370 mln 320 mln

(-16.5 pct) (+14.7 pct) (-35.3%)

(-56.4%) Net 267 mln 247 mln 200 mln

180 mln

(+8.0 pct) (+72.7 pct) (+25.1%)

(-62.5%) EPS Y13.07 Y12.11 Y9.79

Y8.81 Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

Y2.50 -Q4 div Y2.50 Y2.50 Y2.50

NOTE - Yamaura Corporation is a medium-sized constructor.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

