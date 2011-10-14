Oct 14 (Reuters) -
PRAP JAPAN INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 3.03 3.37 2.89
1.39 (-9.9 pct) (-6.5 pct)
(-4.7%) (-9.3%)
Operating 291 mln 354 mln
(-17.6 pct) (+7.6 pct)
Recurring 357 mln
375 mln 323 mln 111 mln
(-4.9 pct) (+1.3 pct) (-9.3%)
(-44.2%)
Net 178 mln 226 mln 173 mln
49 mln
(-21.5 pct) (-1.7 pct) (-2.6%)
(-52.1%)
EPS Y43.42 Y51.05 Y42.29
Y11.96
Annual div Y23.00 Y21.00 Y23.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y23.00
Y21.00 Y23.00
NOTE - Prap Japan Inc is a public relations firm..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
