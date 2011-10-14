Oct 14 (Reuters) -

PRAP JAPAN INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.03 3.37 2.89

1.39 (-9.9 pct) (-6.5 pct)

(-4.7%) (-9.3%) Operating 291 mln 354 mln

(-17.6 pct) (+7.6 pct)

Recurring 357 mln 375 mln 323 mln 111 mln

(-4.9 pct) (+1.3 pct) (-9.3%)

(-44.2%) Net 178 mln 226 mln 173 mln

49 mln

(-21.5 pct) (-1.7 pct) (-2.6%)

(-52.1%) EPS Y43.42 Y51.05 Y42.29

Y11.96 Annual div Y23.00 Y21.00 Y23.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y23.00 Y21.00 Y23.00

NOTE - Prap Japan Inc is a public relations firm..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

