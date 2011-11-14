Nov 14 (Reuters) -
C'BON COSMETICS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.08
7.59 14.70
(-6.7 pct) (+2.3 pct) (+0.4%)
Operating 707 mln 863 mln 1.36
(-18.1 pct) (+83.5 pct)
(+0.9%) Recurring 734 mln
890 mln 1.41 (-17.5
pct) (+90.7 pct) (+0.6%) Net
loss 52 mln prft 401 mln prft 352 mln
(+29.7 pct)
(-47.7%) EPS loss Y12.29 prft
Y94.65 prft Y83.13 Shares 4
mln 4 mln Annual div
Y80.00
Y90.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y35.00
-Q4 div Y55.00
Y50.00
NOTE - C'BON COSMETICS Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4926.TK1.