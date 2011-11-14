Nov 14 (Reuters) -

C'BON COSMETICS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.08 7.59 14.70 (-6.7 pct) (+2.3 pct) (+0.4%) Operating 707 mln 863 mln 1.36

(-18.1 pct) (+83.5 pct)

(+0.9%) Recurring 734 mln 890 mln 1.41 (-17.5 pct) (+90.7 pct) (+0.6%) Net

loss 52 mln prft 401 mln prft 352 mln

(+29.7 pct) (-47.7%) EPS loss Y12.29 prft Y94.65 prft Y83.13 Shares 4 mln 4 mln Annual div

Y80.00 Y90.00 -Q2 div Y30.00 Y35.00

-Q4 div Y55.00

Y50.00

NOTE - C'BON COSMETICS Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

