BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
HOKUHOKU FINANCIAL GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 105.70 109.29 203.00 (-3.3 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-5.4%) Recurring 18.98 18.06 31.00
(+5.1 pct) (+35.3 pct) (-16.7%) Net 8.97 10.08 17.00 (-11.0 pct) (+74.6 pct) (-7.6%) EPS
Y5.87 Y6.67 Y11.07
Annual div Y3.75 Y3.75 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.75
Y3.75
NOTE - Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc was formed September 2003 by taking over shares in Hokuriku Bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8377.TK1.
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.