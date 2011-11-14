BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
EHIME BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 21.63 23.05 39.80 (-6.2 pct) (+3.9 pct) (-7.4%) Recurring 4.85 4.38 7.20
(+10.9 pct) (+19.6 pct)
(+1.2%) Net 2.56 2.31 3.60 (+10.8 pct) (+6.9 pct) (+24.4%) EPS
Y14.44 Y13.03 Y20.31
Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Ehime Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8541.TK1.
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.