Feb 14 (Reuters) -

NOMURA MICRO SCIENCE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.54 17.05 Operating loss 250 mln prft 755 mln Recurring loss 392 mln prft 722 mln Net loss 293 mln prft 428 mln

NOTE - Nomura Micro Science Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6254.TK1.