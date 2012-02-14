UPDATE 2-DBS profit slumps to 2-year low, bad debt charges jump
* Net profit S$$913 million vs analysts' estimate of S$936 million
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
NOMURA MICRO SCIENCE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.54 17.05 Operating loss 250 mln prft 755 mln Recurring loss 392 mln prft 722 mln Net loss 293 mln prft 428 mln
NOTE - Nomura Micro Science Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6254.TK1.
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Oil prices held steady on Thursday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by producer group OPEC, although rising fuel inventories and crude production in the United States weighed on sentiment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore-based trading start-up International Energy Group (IEG) this year plans to expand its portfolio to crude oil from products such as gasoline and gasoil, looking to tap growing Chinese demand.