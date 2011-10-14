Oct 14 (Reuters) -

YE DATA INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.68 2.82 5.00 (-40.5 pct) (+40.8 pct) (-9.6%) Operating loss 107 mln prft 6 mln prft 60 mln (+76.9%) Recurring loss 111 mln prft 40 mln prft 60 mln

(-19.2%) Net

loss 137 mln prft 133 mln prft 50 mln

(+95.8%)

EPS loss Y7.21 prft Y7.00 prft Y2.62 Annual div

Y1.00 Y1.00 -Q4 div Y1.00 Y1.00

NOTE - YE Data Inc manufactures floppy disk drives and other memory equipment.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6950.TK1.