BRIEF-Nanjing Sample Technology updates on proposed issue of A shares
* Board approved proposal to apply to china securities regulatory commission for issue of a shares
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
YE DATA INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.68 2.82 5.00 (-40.5 pct) (+40.8 pct) (-9.6%) Operating loss 107 mln prft 6 mln prft 60 mln (+76.9%) Recurring loss 111 mln prft 40 mln prft 60 mln
(-19.2%) Net
loss 137 mln prft 133 mln prft 50 mln
(+95.8%)
EPS loss Y7.21 prft Y7.00 prft Y2.62 Annual div
Y1.00 Y1.00 -Q4 div Y1.00 Y1.00
NOTE - YE Data Inc manufactures floppy disk drives and other memory equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6950.TK1.
* Palo alto networks extends safe application enablement and breach prevention from the network to the cloud with enhancements to its next-generation security platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says updates include stopping creation of new abusive accounts, bringing forward safer search results, collapsing potentially abusive/low-quality tweets