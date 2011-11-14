Nov 14 (Reuters) -

NIPPON PRIMEX INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.18 2.16 4.38 (+0.9 pct) (+17.1 pct) (+1.1%) Operating 88 mln 70 mln 204 mln

(+24.4 pct) (+61.4 pct) (+22.9%) Recurring loss 23 mln loss 39 mln prft 100 mln

(+200.1%) Net

loss 24 mln loss 44 mln prft 35 mln EPS Y4.68 Y8.38 Y6.82

Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Nippon Primex Inc is a retailer of business-use small printers.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2795.TK1.