Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.