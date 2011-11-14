Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SAPPORO HOKUYO HOLDINGS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 517 mln
494 mln
(+4.6 pct) (+6.6 pct)
Operating 194 mln 126 mln
(+53.9 pct) (+4.1 pct)
Recurring 366 mln
326 mln (+12.2
pct) (-1.8 pct) Net
294 mln 318 mln
(-7.5 pct) (+8.9 pct)
EPS Y0.73
Y0.79 Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div Y1.50 Y1.50
-Q4 div Y1.50
Y1.50
NOTE - Sapporo Hokuyo Holdings Inc is a holding company
created by North Pacific Bank and Sapporo Bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8328.TK1.