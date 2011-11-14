UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
ASAHI RUBBER INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.37 2.41 4.82 (-1.3 pct) (+21.6 pct) (+0.3%) Operating 58 mln 92 mln 202 mln
(-36.5 pct) (+169.8 pct) (+25.0%) Recurring 38 mln 64 mln 141 mln (-40.8 pct) (+916.8 pct) (+20.1%) Net
14 mln 45 mln 83 mln
(-67.3 pct) (+279.5%)
EPS Y3.28 Y10.03
Y18.24 Annual div
Y8.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Asahi Rubber Inc is a silicone rubber maker.
