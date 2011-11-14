Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TAMAGAWA HOLDINGS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST
Annual div nil
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Tamagawa Holdings Co Ltd produces parts and devices
for wireless telecommunications equipment. If there is no
Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
