SAN-IN GODO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 38.66 39.17 74.00 (-1.3 pct) (+1.2 pct) (-9.8%) Recurring 10.32 8.93 17.20

(+15.6 pct) (+10.5 pct) (+18.6%) Net 4.85 4.51 9.10 (+7.4 pct) (+7.5 pct) (+7.7%) EPS

Y29.26 Y26.88 Y55.11

Annual div Y10.00 Y9.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y6.00

NOTE - San-in Godo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

