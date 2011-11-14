Nov 14 (Reuters) -

ALL ABOUT INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

1.33 Operating

loss 70 mln Recurring

loss 68 mln Net loss 119 mln EPS loss Y888.11 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - All About Inc offers online guides for hundreds of topics from PCs to fashion..

