Nov 14 (Reuters) -

IREP CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 24.98 11.53 30.15

14.84 (+116.6 pct) (+24.0 pct)

(+20.7%) (+35.0%) Operating 759 mln 407 mln 858 mln

411 mln

(+86.3 pct) (+261.3 pct) (+13.1%)

(-0.4%) Recurring 767 mln 405 mln 860 mln

413 mln

(+89.5 pct) (+268.2 pct) (+12.1%)

(-1.3%) Net 426 mln 172 mln 442 mln

199 mln

(+147.5 pct) (+3.6%)

(-26.8%) EPS Y15,732.74 Y6,397.59 Y16,212.26

Y7,321.06 Diluted EPS Y15,517.13 Y6,341.36

Annual div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 -Q2 div

nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00

NOTE - IREP Co Ltd is the full company name.

