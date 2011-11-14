BRIEF-E-Credible to pay annual dividend as 530 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 530 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
JORUDAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.74 4.57 4.80
2.35 (+3.7 pct) (+16.5 pct)
(+1.3%) (-0.7%) Operating 642 mln 682 mln 650 mln
320 mln
(-5.8 pct) (+4.9 pct) (+1.1%)
(-1.3%) Recurring 651 mln 683 mln 655 mln
325 mln
(-4.6 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+0.5%)
(-1.8%) Net 316 mln 357 mln 340 mln
165 mln
(-11.5 pct) (+1.8 pct) (+7.3%)
(+10.1%) EPS Y60.86 Y68.73 Y65.31
Y31.69 Annual div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00
NOTE - Jorudan Co Ltd develops computer software and videogame content.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3710.TK1.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 530 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
ZURICH, Feb 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
* Says it signed a 5.65 billion won contract with SBS to produce TV drama "Whisper"