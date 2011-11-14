Nov 14 (Reuters) -

JORUDAN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.74 4.57 4.80

2.35 (+3.7 pct) (+16.5 pct)

(+1.3%) (-0.7%) Operating 642 mln 682 mln 650 mln

320 mln

(-5.8 pct) (+4.9 pct) (+1.1%)

(-1.3%) Recurring 651 mln 683 mln 655 mln

325 mln

(-4.6 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+0.5%)

(-1.8%) Net 316 mln 357 mln 340 mln

165 mln

(-11.5 pct) (+1.8 pct) (+7.3%)

(+10.1%) EPS Y60.86 Y68.73 Y65.31

Y31.69 Annual div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00

NOTE - Jorudan Co Ltd develops computer software and videogame content.

