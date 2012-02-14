UPDATE 2-Merkel says to do all she can to secure Opel jobs in Germany
* Opel CEO says combination makes fundamental sense (Adds Merkel comments, detail, background)
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
START TODAY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 15.00 yen 10.50 yen
NOTE - Start Today Co Ltd is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3092.TK1.
* Opel CEO says combination makes fundamental sense (Adds Merkel comments, detail, background)
VILNIUS, Feb 17 Lithuanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into a false report of rape by German soldiers stationed there as part of NATO a mission to deter Russia.
JERUSALEM, Feb 17 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he would shelve his additional role as communication minister after police questioned him over allegations he negotiated a deal for good press coverage with a newspaper owner.