GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SHODENSYA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 758 mln 600 mln Recurring loss 22 mln loss 30 mln Net loss 26 mln loss 30 mln
NOTE - Shodensya Co Ltd provides services related to energy efficiency. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1711.TK1.
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.