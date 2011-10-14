UPDATE 1-EU watchdog says too soon for new blockchain rules
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
YAMATO INTERNATIONAL INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 22.57 16.56 24.50
12.90
(+8.6%) (+8.2%) Operating 1.32 964 mln 2.00
1.21
(+51.1%) (+20.1%) Recurring 1.37 990 mln 2.01
1.22
(+47.1%) (+20.3%) Net 693 mln 522 mln 1.10
680 mln
(+58.6%)
(+30.9%) EPS Y32.54 Y24.52 Y51.61
Y31.91 Annual div Y16.00 Y11.00 Y18.00
-Q2 div Y8.00
Y9.00 -Q4 div Y8.00 Y11.00 Y9.00
NOTE - Yamato International Inc is a wholesaler of fashion wear.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8127.TK1.
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Wondering why our kids are not so great with money? Just look in the mirror; it's because adults are often financial train wrecks themselves.
* Futures up: Dow 62 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)