UPDATE 1-EU watchdog says too soon for new blockchain rules
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
MANSEI CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.30 10.00 Operating 150 mln 100 mln Recurring 130 mln 100 mln Net 60 mln 50 mln
NOTE - Mansei Corp sells electronics equipment and parts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7565.TK1.
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
* Proposes no dividend for 2016 for fourth year in a row (Adds detail, background)