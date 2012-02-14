BRIEF-Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler to participate in capital increase of unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
OFFICE BUILDING FUND J
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Jun 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 29.77 30.01 28.08
(+6.0 pct) Operating 12.19
12.26 11.92 (+2.2 pct)
Recurring 9.13 9.26 8.96 (+1.8 pct)
Net 9.13 9.26
8.76 (+4.2 pct)
EPS Y15,777.00 Y15,100.00 Y15,280.00 Div Y15,200.00 Y15,100.00 Y15,138.00
NOTE - Office Building Fund of Japan Inc is a real estate investment fund (Reit) managed by Office Building Fund Management Japan Ltd
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing