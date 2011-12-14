Dec 14 (Reuters) -
NEXON CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year ended
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 85.20 69.78 Operating 37.20 30.18 Recurring 36.75 28.48 Net 26.10 21.64 EPS 72.61 yen
NOTE - NEXON Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3659.TK1.
