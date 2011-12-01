Dec 1 (Reuters) -

ITO EN LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 200.95 194.58 364.60 (+3.3 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+3.7%) Operating 13.18 12.15 18.00

(+8.4 pct) (+32.7 pct)

(+1.8%) Recurring 12.47 11.21 17.00 (+11.2 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+2.9%) Net

7.01 5.93 8.00

(+18.3 pct) (+26.1 pct) (+4.2%) EPS Y55.46 Y46.52 Y61.95 Diluted EPS

Y55.30 Y46.38 Annual div Y38.00

Y38.00 -Q2 div Y19.00 Y19.00

-Q4 div Y19.00

Y19.00

NOTE - Ito En Ltd is a maker of green-tea products and drinks.

