Dec 1 (Reuters) -
ITO EN LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012
Apr 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 200.95
194.58 364.60
(+3.3 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+3.7%)
Operating 13.18 12.15 18.00
(+8.4 pct) (+32.7 pct)
(+1.8%) Recurring 12.47
11.21 17.00
(+11.2 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+2.9%) Net
7.01 5.93 8.00
(+18.3 pct) (+26.1 pct)
(+4.2%) EPS Y55.46
Y46.52 Y61.95 Diluted EPS
Y55.30 Y46.38
Annual div Y38.00
Y38.00
-Q2 div Y19.00 Y19.00
-Q4 div Y19.00
Y19.00
NOTE - Ito En Ltd is a maker of green-tea products and
drinks.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
