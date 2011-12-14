Dec 14 (Reuters) -

ICHIGO REAL ESTATE

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended

Oct 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011

LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS

6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 787 mln 4.37 762 mln

(+3.4 pct) Operating 402 mln 1.93 389 mln

(+3.3 pct) Recurring 240 mln 942 mln 229 mln

(+4.8 pct) Net 236 mln 17.51 224 mln

(+5.3 pct) EPS Y7,219.00 Y20,773.00 Y6,856.00 Div Y7,220.00 Y1,100.00 Y6,856.00

NOTE - Ichigo Real Estate Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by FC Reit Advisers Co. Ltd

