Dec 14 (Reuters) -
ICHIGO REAL ESTATE
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Oct 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS
Revenues 787 mln 4.37 762 mln
(+3.4 pct)
Operating 402 mln 1.93 389 mln
(+3.3 pct)
Recurring 240 mln 942 mln 229 mln
(+4.8 pct)
Net 236 mln 17.51 224 mln
(+5.3 pct)
EPS Y7,219.00 Y20,773.00 Y6,856.00
Div Y7,220.00 Y1,100.00 Y6,856.00
NOTE - Ichigo Real Estate Investment Corp is a real estate
investment trust (Reit) managed by FC Reit Advisers Co. Ltd
